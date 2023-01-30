ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Short Interest Update

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the December 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ABM traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.44. 122,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,443. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,520 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $115,718.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,715.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 487.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 104.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.