Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 3.0% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $23,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.79.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,615 shares of company stock worth $13,115,191 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $277.27 on Monday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $360.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.09. The company has a market capitalization of $174.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

