Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 257 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.10.

Cintas Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $437.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $449.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $470.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also

