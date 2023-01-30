Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Buys New Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 72,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSX. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

Insider Activity

Phillips 66 Price Performance

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $107.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.94. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $73.85 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

