Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Buys New Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $45.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.79. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.62.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)
- Grab Shares Are Suddenly On Track To Double
- Why Extreme Networks is a Recession-Proof Technology Play
- Is Seagate Technology Signaling the End of its Normalization?
- eHealth Stock Rises from the Ashes. Time to Get In?
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.