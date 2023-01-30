Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Buys New Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $45.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.79. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.62.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

