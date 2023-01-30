Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Invests $66,000 in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the third quarter worth $53,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boston Properties to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.79.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of BXP opened at $73.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.14. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.03 and a 52 week high of $133.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.59%.

About Boston Properties

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Stories

