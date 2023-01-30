Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Takes Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 2,340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RPM International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in RPM International by 151.8% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

RPM opened at $87.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.06. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $106.50.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.78%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on RPM International to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.78.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

