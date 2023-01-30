AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Short Interest Update

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,200 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 278,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
ASIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler set a $52.00 target price on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of AdvanSix stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.80. 57,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.63. AdvanSix has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.79.
AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $478.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.47 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 10.49%.
AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
