AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Short Interest Update

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,200 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 278,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler set a $52.00 target price on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AdvanSix Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 373.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AdvanSix stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.80. 57,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.63. AdvanSix has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.79.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $478.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.47 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

AdvanSix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.