Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $925.69

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. In the last seven days, Aidi Finance (BSC) has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Aidi Finance (BSC) token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Aidi Finance (BSC) has a market cap of $51,019,080.68 billion and approximately $925.69 worth of Aidi Finance (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Aidi Finance (BSC)

Aidi Finance (BSC)’s genesis date was August 17th, 2021. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Aidi Finance (BSC) is www.aidiverse.com. The Reddit community for Aidi Finance (BSC) is https://reddit.com/r/aidifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @aiditoken. The official message board for Aidi Finance (BSC) is aidifinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Aidi Finance (BSC)

According to CryptoCompare, “AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidi Finance (BSC) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidi Finance (BSC) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aidi Finance (BSC) using one of the exchanges listed above.

