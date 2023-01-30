Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Short Interest Up 8.4% in January

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,900 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the December 31st total of 285,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 669,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akerna

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KERN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Akerna by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 175,900 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Akerna by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 25,595 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akerna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akerna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter.

Akerna Trading Down 31.5 %

KERN traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,035,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Akerna has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52. The company has a market cap of $4.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.57.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna ( NASDAQ:KERN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.16). Akerna had a negative net margin of 292.22% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akerna will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

