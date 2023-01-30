AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.04.
Several research firms recently commented on ALA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$32.50 price target on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director David Wallace Cornhill bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$23.37 per share, with a total value of C$46,748.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,430,727 shares in the company, valued at C$33,441,812.90. In related news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.49, for a total value of C$1,214,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,227,993.63. Also, Director David Wallace Cornhill purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$23.37 per share, with a total value of C$46,748.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,430,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,441,812.90.
AltaGas Price Performance
AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.13 billion. Research analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.9800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AltaGas Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 155.96%.
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
See Also
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
- Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
- Constellation Brands: Are Consumers Trading Down for Rail Drinks?
- Capital One Stock: Will Subprime Borrowers Spoil the Rally?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.