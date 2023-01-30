Altman Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Altman Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 102.5% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 0.2 %

ETN stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.87. The stock had a trading volume of 342,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,702. The firm has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.51. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $167.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.92.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

