Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.25.

AMED stock opened at $93.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.47. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $79.30 and a 52 week high of $179.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Amedisys by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Amedisys by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

