American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Short Interest Down 11.4% in January

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of AXL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 672,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,526. The firm has a market cap of $962.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 844.84, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

A number of brokerages have commented on AXL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,627,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,904,000 after acquiring an additional 386,663 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,461,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,381,000 after acquiring an additional 243,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,553,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,336,000 after acquiring an additional 77,059 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,948 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,959,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,729,000 after buying an additional 715,970 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

