Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,891,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,315 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises about 1.7% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $193,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 3,875.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 45.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 409.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

APH stock opened at $78.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.30. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $82.86. The stock has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,903. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

