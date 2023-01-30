Analysts Set ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) PT at $11.50

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

ADCT stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. ADC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.27.

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 million. ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 120.99% and a negative net margin of 105.67%. Analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADCT. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

