Analysts Set Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) PT at $1,261.18

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,261.18.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANFGF shares. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($14.86) to GBX 1,400 ($17.33) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,410 ($17.46) to GBX 1,280 ($15.85) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.12) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,220 ($15.10) to GBX 1,300 ($16.10) in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Antofagasta Stock Performance

ANFGF opened at $21.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.14. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $23.45.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

