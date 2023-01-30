Analysts Set Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Price Target at $16.00

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET stock opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.80. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.75.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 155,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,840,445.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 740,000 shares of company stock worth $9,082,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Natixis grew its position in Energy Transfer by 53.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 35,742,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $356,752,000 after buying an additional 12,504,602 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,681,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656,982 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,975,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $927,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,360 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Energy Transfer by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,893,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 25,529,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $281,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Further Reading

