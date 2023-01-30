Analysts Set Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Target Price at $252.47

Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $252.47.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 3,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESS opened at $223.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.51. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $205.24 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 159.42%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Stories

