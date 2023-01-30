Analysts Set LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) PT at $106.57

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.57.

TREE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $54.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

LendingTree Stock Performance

Shares of TREE stock opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market cap of $490.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.66. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $130.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingTree

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.48. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 12.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.68 million. Equities research analysts expect that LendingTree will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingTree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $909,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 960,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,830,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $909,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 960,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,830,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Olmstead sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $91,245.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,434.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in LendingTree by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in LendingTree by 16.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Featured Stories

