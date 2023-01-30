Analyzing John Marshall Bancorp (JMSB) and Its Peers

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Rating) is one of 316 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare John Marshall Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for John Marshall Bancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score John Marshall Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A John Marshall Bancorp Competitors 761 7098 6427 296 2.43

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 18.14%. Given John Marshall Bancorp’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe John Marshall Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio John Marshall Bancorp $85.76 million $31.80 million 11.08 John Marshall Bancorp Competitors $1.79 billion $306.36 million 10.24

This table compares John Marshall Bancorp and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

John Marshall Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than John Marshall Bancorp. John Marshall Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.0% of John Marshall Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of John Marshall Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares John Marshall Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Marshall Bancorp 37.08% 15.52% 1.39% John Marshall Bancorp Competitors 26.54% 12.86% 1.25%

Summary

John Marshall Bancorp beats its competitors on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

John Marshall Bancorp Company Profile

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit and checking services, loans and lending solutions, cash management, and credit cards. The company was founded in May 2006 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

