Analyzing Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) and Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ)

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) and Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.4% of Spire Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Intelsat shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Spire Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Intelsat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spire Global and Intelsat’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spire Global $43.38 million 3.68 -$38.09 million ($0.20) -5.70 Intelsat $1.91 billion 0.00 -$911.66 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Spire Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intelsat.

This table compares Spire Global and Intelsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire Global -28.10% 4.76% 2.70% Intelsat N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Spire Global and Intelsat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire Global 0 2 0 0 2.00 Intelsat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spire Global currently has a consensus target price of $3.43, indicating a potential upside of 201.17%. Given Spire Global’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Spire Global is more favorable than Intelsat.

Summary

Spire Global beats Intelsat on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc. develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc. has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc. was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Boulder, Colorado; Washington, D.C.; Glasgow, United Kingdom; Luxembourg; and Singapore.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA provides satellite services business, which provides a layer in the global communications infrastructure. It offers communication services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations and Internet Service Providers (ISPs). The company also provides commercial satellite capacity to the U.S. government and other select military organizations and their contractors. Intelsat was founded on August 20, 1964 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

