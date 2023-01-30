Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 832,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 1,393,214 shares.The stock last traded at $8.29 and had previously closed at $8.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Anywhere Real Estate from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $914.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOUS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

