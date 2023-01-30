Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st.

AON has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. AON has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AON to earn $14.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $319.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. AON has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $307.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.88. The firm has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AON will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 0.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,035,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in AON by 7.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 375,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,220,000 after purchasing an additional 25,901 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AON by 18.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,379,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in AON by 7.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 207,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,706,000 after purchasing an additional 13,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AON by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,258,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.56.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

