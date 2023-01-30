Aquamarine Zurich AG Invests $10.02 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Aquamarine Zurich AG bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,020,000. Micron Technology comprises 6.1% of Aquamarine Zurich AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

Micron Technology Price Performance

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.42. 5,429,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,893,550. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average is $56.44. The firm has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $96.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

