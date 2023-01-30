Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 826,480 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 1,119,478 shares.The stock last traded at $13.68 and had previously closed at $13.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARHS. Barclays boosted their target price on Arhaus from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.07.

Arhaus Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 101.46%. The firm had revenue of $320.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Arhaus by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arhaus in the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Arhaus by 61.6% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 84,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 32,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Further Reading

