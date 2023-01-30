Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at HC Wainwright

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Aridis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.3 %

NASDAQ:ARDS opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares during the period. 10.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.