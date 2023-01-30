Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target Cut to $195.00

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $242.00 to $224.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $218.50.

AZPN stock opened at $190.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.99. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $135.48 and a fifty-two week high of $263.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total value of $558,256.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

