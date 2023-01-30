Astar Trading Up 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, Astar has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Astar token can currently be purchased for $0.0552 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges. Astar has a market cap of $85.79 million and approximately $7.93 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar Profile

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Astar is astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

