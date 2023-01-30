Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) & Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Head to Head Contrast

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) and Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.7% of Asure Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Arbe Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Asure Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 53.5% of Arbe Robotics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Asure Software has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbe Robotics has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asure Software 1 0 0 0 1.00 Arbe Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Asure Software and Arbe Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Asure Software currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.00%. Arbe Robotics has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 205.04%. Given Arbe Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than Asure Software.

Profitability

This table compares Asure Software and Arbe Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asure Software -20.21% -0.89% -0.32% Arbe Robotics -1,163.30% -65.35% -52.06%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Asure Software and Arbe Robotics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asure Software $76.06 million 2.65 $3.19 million ($0.88) -11.36 Arbe Robotics $2.25 million 105.79 -$58.09 million ($0.73) -5.16

Asure Software has higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics. Asure Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arbe Robotics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Asure Software

(Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc. delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance. The firm’s Asure HRServices offer ranges from online compliance tools to a fully outsourced HR department. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Arbe Robotics

(Get Rating)

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.