ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) PT Raised to C$51.00 at CSFB

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by CSFB from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on ATCO from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ATCO to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of ATCO from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th.

ACO.X stock opened at C$42.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of C$4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36. ATCO has a one year low of C$39.80 and a one year high of C$48.46.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

