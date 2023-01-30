Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF makes up 0.5% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBTD. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 81,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 52,372 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 1,975.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 264,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 251,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,715,000.
iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:IBTD opened at $24.85 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $25.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average of $24.77.
iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
