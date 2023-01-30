AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 344.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises about 4.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 41.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 142.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens increased their target price on AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,597.88.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $64.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,433.56. The stock had a trading volume of 43,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,754. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,610.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,437.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2,317.69. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.15 by $2.30. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $25.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

