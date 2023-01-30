Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Sells $18,396,571.75 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total value of $18,396,571.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,748,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,495,664.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXON opened at $191.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.75. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 132.14 and a beta of 0.79. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $194.80.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.24. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $311.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,932,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 22.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,536,000 after buying an additional 386,861 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 837,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,029,000 after buying an additional 20,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 597,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,209,000 after acquiring an additional 19,019 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXON has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.13.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Further Reading

