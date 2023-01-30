AXS Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:T traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,244,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,326,094. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $22.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.