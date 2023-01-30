AXS Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,327,000 after buying an additional 637,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,377,000 after purchasing an additional 228,272 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 15,762,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 60,750 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,433,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,811,000 after purchasing an additional 259,190 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.70. 626,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,102,202. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.92. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $164.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.