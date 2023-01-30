AXS Investments LLC Has $4.23 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

AXS Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.6% of AXS Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,557 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,834. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $220.64. The company had a trading volume of 267,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,745. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.61. The stock has a market cap of $91.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

