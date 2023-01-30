AXS Investments LLC Sells 844 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

AXS Investments LLC lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,880 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.88. 533,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,648,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

