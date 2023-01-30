Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.58.

BBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Itaú Unibanco upgraded Banco Bradesco to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Banco Bradesco from $5.40 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 90,280,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,572,000 after buying an additional 8,239,925 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 76,362,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,793 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 3.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,084,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,835 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 23,941.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,140,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,523,000 after purchasing an additional 48,935,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,976,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,624,000 after buying an additional 3,532,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBD stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 16.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 39.55%.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

