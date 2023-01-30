Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSBR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.70 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of BSBR stock opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0881 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,301,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,423,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after buying an additional 100,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

Further Reading

