Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $30.50

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.50 and last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.
Bank of Georgia Group Price Performance
Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile
Bank of Georgia Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment provides consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards and other credit facilities, funds transfer, and settlement services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of Georgia Group (BDGSF)
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.