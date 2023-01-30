Barclays Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €665.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €665.00 ($722.83) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ASML. UBS Group set a €660.00 ($717.39) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €767.00 ($833.70) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($760.87) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €765.00 ($831.52) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €700.00 ($760.87) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

