Barclays Boosts Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target to $54.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALK. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Alaska Air Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.08.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $51.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.65 and a beta of 1.43. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $61.55.

Institutional Trading of Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 157.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after buying an additional 24,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 147.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 82,363 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

