Barclays Increases General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $90.00

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2023

General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.31.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $83.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.78. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.94. The company has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2,774.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.22.

General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.