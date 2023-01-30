Barclays Increases General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $90.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.31.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $83.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.78. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.94. The company has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2,774.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.22.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

