Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 150 ($1.86) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BBOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 205 ($2.54) to GBX 175 ($2.17) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 176.25 ($2.18).

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance

LON BBOX opened at GBX 159.20 ($1.97) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 146.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 155.69. Tritax Big Box REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 120.08 ($1.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 251.40 ($3.11).

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

