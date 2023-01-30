Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Shares Down 5.6%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $7.91. 901,952 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,453,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.16). Bausch Health Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 942.47%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1,685.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 336,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 317,908 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 454.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 778,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at $12,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

