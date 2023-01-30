Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €95.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($103.26) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €103.00 ($111.96) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($103.26) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($103.26) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($104.35) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

ETR BMW opened at €92.94 ($101.02) on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €67.58 ($73.46) and a 1-year high of €100.42 ($109.15). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €86.46 and its 200-day moving average price is €79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

