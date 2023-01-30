BCK Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 34,000 Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000. Cowen makes up 0.9% of BCK Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Cowen during the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen in the second quarter valued at $5,922,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 3rd quarter worth about $866,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Cowen by 49.8% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Cowen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COWN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.87. 70,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,320. Cowen Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $340.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 7.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Cowen Company Profile



Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

