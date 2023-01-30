BCK Capital Management LP Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

BCK Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Rogers makes up about 3.1% of BCK Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BCK Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Rogers worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,795,000 after purchasing an additional 27,598 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,120,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROG traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $135.95. The company had a trading volume of 82,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,833. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $98.45 and a 52-week high of $274.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $247.23 million for the quarter. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 7.41%.

In other Rogers news, Director Jeffrey J. Owens acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.75 per share, with a total value of $100,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ROG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Rogers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

