BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Short Interest Update

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNEGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the December 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

BeiGene Stock Performance

BGNE opened at $259.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.07. BeiGene has a 1-year low of $118.18 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.72.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($5.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.02) by ($1.37). The business had revenue of $387.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.25 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 171.94%. As a group, analysts expect that BeiGene will post -17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BeiGene

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $417,548.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,629,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,994,897.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $417,548.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,629,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,994,897.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 6,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.52, for a total transaction of $1,689,190.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,033 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,504. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 124,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,413,000 after buying an additional 23,721 shares during the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,408,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,714,000 after buying an additional 198,778 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.43.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

