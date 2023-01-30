BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Short Interest Update

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the December 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

BeiGene Stock Performance

BGNE opened at $259.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.07. BeiGene has a 1-year low of $118.18 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.72.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($5.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.02) by ($1.37). The business had revenue of $387.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.25 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 171.94%. As a group, analysts expect that BeiGene will post -17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BeiGene

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $417,548.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,629,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,994,897.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $417,548.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,629,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,994,897.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Oyler sold 6,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.52, for a total transaction of $1,689,190.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 43,033 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,504. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 124,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,413,000 after buying an additional 23,721 shares during the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,408,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,714,000 after buying an additional 198,778 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.43.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

